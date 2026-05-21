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Islamabad rolls out Eid ul Adha traffic plan for cattle markets

Over 300 officers and personnel would perform duties under special traffic plan, says CTO
By
Web Desk
|

Published May 21, 2026

Sacrificial animals being off load from truck at Bhatta Chowk Cattle Market in Rawalpindi ahead of Eid ul Adha.— Online
Sacrificial animals being off load from truck at Bhatta Chowk Cattle Market in Rawalpindi ahead of Eid ul Adha.— Online

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has finalised a special traffic management plan for cattle markets across the federal capital to ensure smooth traffic flow and facilitate citizens ahead of Eid ul Adha.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk said more than 350 officers and personnel would perform duties under the special traffic plan.

He said additional traffic officials had been deployed at and around cattle markets to guide commuters and ensure the smooth flow of vehicles.

The CTO urged citizens to avoid parking vehicles on roadsides near cattle markets and use only designated parking areas to prevent traffic blockages.

Islamabad Traffic Police personnel would remain present round the clock during Eid days to facilitate citizens and maintain traffic discipline, he said.

Virk appealed to the public to cooperate with the traffic police and strictly follow the issued traffic plan to help ensure smooth traffic management across the city.

Pakistan would observe Eid ul Adha on May 27, the moon sighting Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) announced on May 17 after the crescent for the month of Zilhaj was sighted.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the committee held at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in Karachi, with Maulana Azad in the chair.

Similarly, the federal government announced a three-day public holiday from May 26-28 (Tuesday to Thursday) to mark Eid ul Adha.

— With additional input from APP

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