Since moving into the White house, the fashion sense of Sasha and Malia Obama has modified along the way.

The first daughters with their chic sense of style were spotted in almost every kind of dresses whether it was Kate Spade skirt and flutter-sleeved top or in an embellished floor-grazing gown by Naeem Khan.

While Obama's daughters are absolute bonafied style setters like their mother, let’s have a look on their elegant style evolution.

Pictures Sources: Getty, Splash

