Mobile IMEI number changing shopkeepers arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh Police on Monday raided Karachi’s Saddar Mobile Market and arrested two shopkeepers who were involved in changing the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number of snatched or stolen mobile phones.

According to SSP SIU Farooq Awan, the shopkeepers — Danish and Mohammad Waqas — were changing the IMEI number for mere Rs3000.

The raid was headed by DSP SIU Aamir Hameed along with other CPLC members. Chairman Electronic Market Association Mohammad Rizwan also accompanied police personnel during the raid.

Awan said that devices used in changing the number and computer systems were also recovered during the raid.

He said the suspects were involved in the crime for several years and have confessed that they have changed IMEI number of thousands of mobile phones.

SSP SIU said that other shopkeepers were also involved in the crime and police were preparing to nab them as well.

Awan said that the department had sent five policemen in civil dress as customers earlier to the market to trap the culprits involved in the crime, adding that many shopkeepers were willing to unblock mobile phones blocked by CPLC.

Chairman of Electronic Market Association Rizwan said that they will not support such type of illegal work in the market and he will stand with the police in good work.

