Amir’s father denies Faryal’s claim regarding leaked tape

The inappropriate video of British boxer of Pakistani origin, Amir Khan, was not posted on the Internet by an ex-worker. This was said by the boxer’s father Sajjad Khan, knocking off his daughter-in-law Faryal Makhdoom’s statement.

At a television show a few days back, Faryal said Amir’s video was put on the Internet out of revenge by someone close. The couple also expressed the possibility that a displeased former worker might have done it.

According to Amir, whoever made the video public waited for this time as it had happened when he was very young. He said this referring to the family feud between his wife and in-laws, which has been making headlines since the past few months.

Amir Khan had found himself at the centre of controversy again, as his alleged ill-suited video clip surfaced on the internet last week.

According to British media, in the clip, the 30-year-old boxer is seen in a T-shirt and boxer shorts while having an indecorous conversation with a female model on Skype. The woman in the footage is believed to have been from Arizona, USA, who met Khan in 2010. It is believed to have been made just weeks after the former world champ’s wedding to Faryal Makhdoom in 2013.

Faryal Makhdoom had reacted to the news of her husband's inappropriate video-leak, stating that she was 'absolutely disgusted' by it.

0



0





