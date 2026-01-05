Owen Cooper makes history as youngest male Critic Choice Award winner

Owen Cooper, known for his role in Adolescence, won the Best Supporting Actor in miniseries.

With the spectacular win, Cooper became the youngest male to achieve a Critics Choice Award.

While speaking on stage after accepting the award, the Wuthering Heights star spoke about how the past year changed his life and thanked the makers of the show and his family for standing by him.

He said, “While this past year has been a complete whirlwind for my family and me, honestly. It’s changed our lives forever, and we’re forever grateful. We’ve cherished every single moment of it. To the directors, to the producers, to the cast, the crew, you took me on an emotional journey I never imagined I could go on.”

“You believed in me, you pushed me when things were hard and showed incredible patience when it took me to get there, Owen added. “Some of those moments were really, really tough, and I couldn’t have done it without you. Receiving this award means more to me than I can put into words.”

This is the second time Cooper has made history. Previously, he became youngest male actor at Emmy Awards. Adolescence follows story of 13-year-old who is arrested in a murder case.

The four-part miniseries is now streaming on Netflix.