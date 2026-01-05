Molly Mae Hague reflects on 'unforgettable' Maldives holiday after tricky start

The pair now share daughter, Bambi, two

Molly Mae Hague displayed her fit and toned physique in a series of swimsuit snaps she shared to her Instagram on Sunday, after her 'unforgettable' family holiday in the Maldives.

The influencer, 26 makes sure to spent quality time with her family despite her busy schedule with her boyfriend, Tommy Fury, and their daughter, Bambi-two years after a holiday from hell in the same location.

Molly-Mae captioned her post 'A week I’ll never forget', as she rounded up her lavish trip with a slew of photos.

The mother-of-one looked stunning as she posed with Tommy, also, 26, and Bambi, two, as they showed happy family time on an idyllic white beach.

Molly cut a chic figure in a low-cut bikini top paired with stylish-square- print trousers. However, the start of the trip didn't get off to the best start as the businesswoman vowed to 'never book a night flight' with the two-year-old again.

Later captioning a snap of the father and daughter fast asleep following a tricky journey, Molly-Mae said: 'Reminds self to never book a night flight with a toddler again'.

For those unfamiliar, Tommy and Molly-Mae met in the Love Island villa in 2019.

The pair now share daughter, Bambi, two and have continued to go from strength to strength, regularly putting on loved-up displays for their fans on social media.