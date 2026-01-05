 
Miley Cyrus reflects on ‘competitive nature' of award ceremonies

Miley Cyrus made hit soundtrack for end-credits of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

Geo News Digital Desk
January 05, 2026

Miley Cyrus has shared her stance on the nature of award shows.

According to the Hannah Montana star, the nature of award ceremonies is very underwhelming as it looks more like a rivalry among the artist rather than collective achievement.

In her recent appearance at the Palm Springs Film Festival the 33-year-old stated, “So often during awards season, we’re set up as competitors, but we’re meant to be a community, not opponents. There is no single best; it’s only our personal best work.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Miley said that the numbers can make this art form feel like sport.

“Numbers can make it feel like a sport, but performance runs so much deeper than a scoreboard, because each artist they bare their soul in a completely unique way, and every contribution leaves its own mark on history."

The Flowers singer continued, “Whether you’re in or out of this industry, we all have a persona, even the ones that are rooted in authenticity, because self-creation is an art form, and all of us, we perform genuinely.

Work wise, Cyrus has been receiving a lot of love and support from fans after she ended up bagging the end-credits track Dream As One in James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. 

