Jimmy Kimmel thanks Trump in Critics Choice speech with FIFA Peace Prize twist

Jimmy Kimmel thanks Trump in Critics Choice speech

Jimmy Kimmel turned his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech into a satirical jab at President Donald Trump.

At the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California January 4, 2026, Kimmel accepted the trophy for Best Talk Show.

Kimmel quipped, “A FIFA Peace Prize would have been better, but this is nice too.”

His remark was a reference to Donald Trump being awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize during the 2026 World Cup draw ceremony in Washington, D.C.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented Trump with a gold trophy, medal, and certificate, praising his “exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and unity worldwide.”

The 58-year-old then thanked his wife Molly McNearney, his producers, and the voting body, before turning his attention to Trump, “Most of all, I want to thank our President, Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom we would be going home empty‑handed tonight.”

He thanked him for the “many ridiculous things” he does that keep Jimmy Kimmel Live! winning.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for all the many ridiculous things you do each and every day," Kimmel quipped, drawing laughter from the audience.

"It's been a banner couple of weeks, and we can't wait to get back on the air tomorrow night to talk about them. Thank you, everyone."

"We share this award with our colleagues in late night, our fellow nominees who did not care enough to be here with you tonight," Kimmel added.

"Thanks to all the writers and actors and producers and union members, many of you who are in this room, who supported us, who really stepped forward and reminded us that we do not take free speech for granted in this city or in this country. Your actions were important. We appreciate that."