Jessica Biel fangirls over husband Justin Timberlake: 'No one like him'

Jessica Biel proud of her ‘crazy’ fan side for husband Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel is not shy to admit she is her husband Justin Timberlake’s number one fan.

After the 7th Heaven star was spotted dancing in the audience during the SexyBack singer’s The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which concluded in Istanbul on July 30, 2025, she was put on the spot for her enthusiastic actions.

"I feel like I'm up there with his number 1 fans," the 43-year-old American actress said during the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 4.

"There's just no one like him — who can perform like him, who sings like him. He just brings so much joy," she gushed over her Timberlake, 44

Biel, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role in The Better Sister, told E! on the red carpet that her husband is "so amazing live."

The Sinner actress noted that she couldn’t care less about how she looks while supporting her husband.

“I don't care if I look like a crazy person," she said. "I'm gonna dance my butt off for two and a half hours.”

For the unversed, Biel and Timberlake have been married since October 19, 2012, making it over 12 years.

They tied the knot in southern Italy after dating on and off since 2007 and now share sons Silas, 10, and five-year-old Phineas.

The family went on the road to support the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. She marked the end of the months-long tour by sharing a collection of photos and videos on her Instagram post.

"Tour wifey / mommy out," she captioned the July post.