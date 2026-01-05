Timothée Chalamet's love confession for Kylie Jenner sets internet ablaze

Timothée Chalamet publicly discloses three-year-old relationship with Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet has just left fans surprised as he finally made his relationship public with Kylie Jenner in front of the world at Critics Choice Awards.

While accepting the accolade in the category of Best Actor for Marty Supreme, the Dune actor gave a special shoutout to Jenner, who was sitting right there in the audience.

He said, “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you.”

The 28-year-old socialite could also be seen saying “I love you” back to the 30-year-old star.

Internet reacts to Timothée Chalamet's shoutout to Kylie Jenner

Fans have been gushing over Chalamet for his unexpected love confession and they’re saying that their romance sounds very healthy.

One of the internet user wrote, “Calling someone your foundation is so healthy. I love this for them.”

Meanwhile, one of the fans thinks he looks so in love as Timothée looked nervous while confessing his love.

Another one commented, “Oh they are official, they seem so happy with each other i love this for them.”

Where some are expressing their excitement over the news, there are some who are shocked to know that the couple have been keeping their relationship secret for the past three years.

“Wait…… three yearssssssss when dafuq did that happen ??? It’s been that long , what have I been doing with my life”, wrote one social media user.