Hugh Jackman receives shocking gift from Neil Diamond after 'Song Sung Blue'

Neil Diamond gives 'treasured' present to Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman was left stunned after receiving an honorary present from the legend, Neil Diamond.

The Wolverine actor has been busy for quite sometime promoting his new musical film Song Sung Blue that also features Kate Hudson in key role.

Released on December 25, the film is based on the true story of a Neil Diamond tribute band based in Milwaukee.

The precious tribute impressed the musician so much that he thought of giving Hugh a sweet present.

Earlier today, the 57-year-old took it to his Instagram to share a video of him unzipping a guitar case carefully.

The moment he opened it up his jaws dropped as the instrument had Diamond’s autograph on it.

Jackman held it closer to his chest and offered a humbled “Thank you” to the 84-year-old artist.

Another picture featured Neil holding the signed guitar in his one hand, while offering an enthusiastic thumbs up with another.

The X-Men actor, who was completely in disbelief, wrote in the caption, “One of the most awesome gifts I’ve ever received and will cherish forever. Thank you @neildiamond.”

Fans were also thrilled to see Hugh receiving such a treasured present from the 70s music legend.

One of them wrote, “That’s simply the most beautiful and heartfelt gift I’ve ever seen anyone give to someone else! Congratulations on such a beautiful gift!”