‘Wicked’ Broadway star Bret Hanna-Shuford dies 46

Bret Hanna-Shuford, known for his performance in Wicked, has passed away at the age of 46.

The Broadway star breathed his last after being diagnosed with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and T-Cell Lymphoma, which impacted his immune system.

On Saturday, January 3, the late actor’s husband Stephen Hanna-Shuford announced the upsetting news.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that early this morning we said goodbye to the most amazing man, husband and Papa in the universe,” Stephen captioned the social media post. “Bret Hanna-Shuford left this world peacefully with love surrounded by his family. Our hearts are broken but we will continue to make him proud of us…”

Born May 20, 1979 in Beaumont, Texas, Bret made his Broadway debut in Beauty and the Beast and continued working with Disney Theatrical in The Little Mermaid, where he met his husband.

In addition to Wicked, his other Broadway credits include Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, A Wonderful Life, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Amazing Grace and Cirque du Soleil Paramour.

Moreover, Bret appeared in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), as well as episodes of Only Murders in the Building, FBI: Most Wanted, The Good Fight, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, All My Children and Guiding Light.