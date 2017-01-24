Pakistan conducts successful test of surface-to-surface 'Ababeel' missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Tuesday conducted successful test flight of surface-to-surface ballistic missile (SSBM) 'Ababeel' having a range of 2200 kilometers, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The missile is capable of carrying nuclear warheads, while it can engage multiple targets with high precision, defeating enemy radars, the ISPR said in a statement.

Ababeel is capable of delivering multiple warheads, with the help of Multiple Independent Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, it read.

The test flight was aimed at validating various designs and technical parameters of the weapon system.

Pak successfully conducted first flight test of SSM #ABABEEL, Rg 2200 Km. #COAS congrats team and Pak Armed Forces for landmk achievement. pic.twitter.com/iXBGgJf9JN — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 24, 2017

The weapon system aims to ensure survivability of Pakistan's ballistic missiles in growing regional Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) environment. Besides, it will further reinforce deterrence.

The Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and the Air Chief all congratulated the scientists and engineers on successful test.

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also conveyed their appreciation to the team behind successful missile and the armed forces of Pakistan on this landmark achievement.

