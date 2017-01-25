KP to sack officials accused of sexual harassment

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department on Wednesday requested the provincial government to sack three serving prosecution officers after allegations of sexual assault surfaced last week.

The officers were accused of sexual harassing a hotel employee and other female guests in Bangkok, during a five-day training program organised by the US Justice Department.

The three assistant prosecution officers were part of a 25-member group selected for the Trail Advocacy Skills Training in Thailand. The program was slated for Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, however, the three men were sent back mid-training.

According to an official of the provincial government, who asked not to be named, the hotel management had also raised the issue with the US Embassy in Thailand, who immediately sent two officers to remove the men from the hotel.

Fresh directives were later issued to restrict the movement of the men before they were deported back to Pakistan.

0



0





