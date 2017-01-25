The legacy of Mir Khalil ur Rehman lives on even after 25 years

KARACHI: It has been 25 years since Mir Khalil ur Rehman, the man who spread the message of independence through his Urdu-language newspaper during the Pakistan Movement, departed from this world, leaving behind a legacy of professional integrity and dedication.

Not only in Pakistan, but everywhere across the globe where people read, write or speak Urdu language, they acknowledge the services of Daily Jang and its founder Mir Khalil ur Rehman.

Rehman was born in Gujranwala in 1927, but later moved to Karachi after Pakistan came into being. Here, he started publishing Daily Jang and brought innovation in journalism inside Pakistan over the years.

In spite of unfavourable conditions, he continued to move forth in field of journalism maintain high standards of impartiality and truthful reporting.

He also played a key role in founding of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors.

This glowing star of journalistic world departed on January 25, 1992, but his legacy lives on.

The Jang Group - Pakistan's foremost media group - founded by Mir Khalil ur Rehman has been thriving through publishing of various newspapers, magazines under its banner, as well as in electronic media.

