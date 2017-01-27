WATCH: Zayn Malik, Taylor Swift release sizzling video of their song

Fans of Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift should brace themselves as the super talented singers have teamed up for their collaborative single. (yeah, the dream has finally come true).

Zayn Malik and his duet partner have just released the highly-anticipated video of their audio song ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ which came out last year on Dec 9 by Universal Music Group. The lyrics were written by Swift, Sam Dew, Jack Antonoff. The song currently sits at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is also among the top hits on many other music charts.

The intense video shows two pop superstars who are living it large but torn-up from separation. It's a tale of emptiness, loneliness and longing, encased in a glamourized world. The duo can be seen trashing the hotel room to bits, ripping apart pillows and smashing a lamp up against the wall in the video which is a perfect illustrative of the romantic frustration shared by both. The smoking couple is looking super stunning in black outfit and can be observed haunted by their demons with serious looks in a London’s historic St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel.

The video of the song is an amazing mixture of intense and dark romance depicted in an unconventional contact-free style.

The song serves as the lead song from the soundtrack to the forthcoming Fifty Shades film, Fifty Shades Darker, which is scheduled to hit theaters on Feb, 10.

The breathtaking slow jam with thriving music and sensational video of ravishing Zayn-Swift is surely a must watch.

