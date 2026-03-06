Inside Brooklyn Beckham's feud with family after reconciliation attempt

Brooklyn Beckham's parents David and Victoria extended an olive branch on his birthday

Brooklyn Beckham remained unfazed by his parents’ attempts at reconciliation through public birthday wishes on social media.

The 27-year-old aspiring chef ignored David and Victoria Beckham’s birthday tributes, as well as his younger brother Cruz’s birthday post, as he marked his 27th on Wednesday, March 4.

Amid their ongoing family rift, Brooklyn spent his special day with wife Nicola Peltz and reportedly intends on maintaining his distance from his famous family.

“Brooklyn ignored David’s attempt at getting his attention with that birthday post. He thinks it’s just another way for them to save face with the public and that it did not feel meaningful,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The source continued, “He is still keeping his distance and is not in touch with his parents. They are trying, but Brooklyn has ignored their attempts.”

Speaking of his separate birthday plans with wife and friends, they told the outlet, “He had a lovely day celebrating with Nicola, and she made him feel special. He is not letting any of the nonsense bother him.”

The Bates Motel star shared a glimpse of Brooklyn’s birthday on her Instagram, showing the customised donuts which spelled, “Happy Birthday Brooklyn,” and later sharing pictures from the birthday bash with friends.

Brooklyn has continued to give his parents a cold shoulder ever since he publicly claimed that they valued their image more than their family.

In a social media post, he wrote, “Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations. We’ve gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show ‘our perfect family!’ But the one time my wife asked for my mum’s support to save displaced dogs during the L.A. fires, my mum refused.”