Harry Styles releases new music video for second 'Kiss All The Time' single

Harry Styles delights fans with surprising music video after album release

March 06, 2026

Harry Styles had another surprise up his sleeve after the release of his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, which he revealed after the album release at midnight.

The 31-year-old singer premiered the music video for his second single from the album, American Girls, without prior announcement or much buzz.

 The One Direction alum surprised fans with the countdown to the YouTube premiere of the video

Harry Styles - American Girls (Official Video) - YouTube

Official Video for "American Girlsâ by Harry Styles Harryâs new album âKiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.â is out now. Listen here: https://hstyles.lnk....

Styles' team revealed the big news after the premiere, via Instagram, announcing, "American Girls Video. Out Now."

The Fine Line hitmaker sparked an enthusiastic reaction from fans after the release, as they cheered, "i LOVED the mv omg."

Another chimed in, "Opening a harry styles video is like opening a kinder surprise egg, you never know what you'll find inside."

Styles' fourth studio album received early rave reviews before the release, with a 78 score on Metacritic. 

The Falling singer released the first single, Aperture, from the album on January 22 and it debuted at number one on Billboard Hot 100.

