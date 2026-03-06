Sam Asghari breaks silence after ex-wife Britney Spears DUI arrest

Britney Spears’ third former husband Sam Asghari speaks out in the wake of the singer’s alleged DUI arrest.

During a press appearance on NewsNation, Asghari, who was married to the Gimme More hitmaker from June 2022 to August 2023, was asked about his reaction to her legal woes.

The Iranian American actor said "I cannot skip the past. ... I think everybody makes mistakes, and everybody deserves privacy."

While he declined to speak further on the pop star's arrest, he added, "If we learn from history, we have to understand the press could hurt somebody recovering from a situation like this."

Asghari, who met Spears in 2016 on the set of her Slumber Party music video, married her in June 2022 after four years of dating.

They tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at the Criminal singer's home in Thousand Oaks, California.

However, a little over a year later, trouble stirred in paradise and the Jackpot! actor filed a petition to dissolve his 14-month-old marriage in August 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.

For the unversed, the Grammy-winning pop star was recently arrested by the California Highway Patrol on Wednesday, March 4, for allegedly driving under the influence, according to inmate records from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. However, she was released from custody early Thursday morning.

In a statement to USA TODAY on Friday, a representative for Spears said the arrest was an "unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable," adding that the former superstar will "take the right steps and comply with the law."