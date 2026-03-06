Stranger Things, Heated Rivalry and Traitors dominate GLAAD Awards

The 37th annual GLAAD Media Awards took place on Thursday night in Los Angeles, celebrating some of the most powerful and inclusive stories in entertainment.

The event was hosted by Jonathan Bennett at the Beverly Hilton and honoured achievements in television, film, music, journalism and digital media.

A few popular shows walked away with major awards as the romantic sports series Heated Rivalry won outstanding new TV series.

Meanwhile, Netflix hit Stranger Things received the award for outstanding drama series for its fifth and final season.

Reality competition show The Traitors also earned a big win in its category.

In the film section, Kiss of the Spider Woman starring Jennifer Lopez won the award for outstanding wide theatrical release.

The ceremony, however, also honoured well known figures in entertainment. Quinta Brunson received the Vanguard Award for her impact in the industry.

Comedians Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers were presented with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.

A special surprise moment came when legendary star Liza Minnelli appeared at the ceremony ahead of her upcoming 80th birthday.