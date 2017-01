BAHAWALPUR: A bus guard reportedly shot dead a 16-year-old boy in Khanqa Sharif, Bahawalpur on Monday.



According to the police, a dispute erupted between a group of students and the bus crew over boarding the vehicle. Subsequently, the bus guard opened fire, killing a 16-year-old student, Fahad, on the spot.



Police reached the site and arrested the guard.



However, the enraged students and locals protested the incident, blocking the Bahawalpur-Ahmedpur Sharqia section of the national highway.

