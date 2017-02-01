Bollywood movies to return on Pakistani cinema screens, notification issued

Related Stories PM Nawaz approves policy on screening of Indian movies

KARACHI: Government has allowed the screening of Indian movies and other foreign content on Tuesday, said a notification issued by the Information Ministry.

The notification was issued after approval from Prime Minister secretariat. It said that the step was taken in view of reviving the Pakistani film industry.

Foreign film importers would now be obliged to send a request to Information ministry. The importer is required to give details of film name and its cast and a CD of the film, the request would then be processed to commerce ministry for NOC.

Before the film screening, it is mandatory on the importer to get approval from the censor board.

Earlier, PM Nawaz constituted a committee mandated to present policy recommendations on the issue.

According to sources, Bollywood movies, including Raees, are likely to re-screen in Pakistani cinemas from next week after approval from the censor board. Government has also announced to simplify the process for the cinema owners to screen Iranian and Turkish movies.

0



0





