Kylie Kelce, Mina Kimes discuss Taylor Swift's cultural impact on sports

By
March 05, 2026

Kylie Kelce is a proud future sister-in-law for Taylor Swift and talked about the impact the pop superstar has had in creating space for women in male-centred sports during her latest podcast episode.

The 33-year-old media personality invited Mina Kimes, ESPN NFL analyst, on her podcast Not Gonna Lie this week, and the two women talked about many things including the Eras Tour performer.

Kelce recalled that Kimes had shared a TikTok a few months ago in which she used the audio from Swift’s New Heights episode where she joked that the “I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me.”

The Grammy winner was cheekily referring to the backlash she received from sports fans after stadiums highlighted her appearance in the stands as much as the game.

The retired hockey player said, “I love this so much because first of all, bada—quote, second it applies perfectly.”

When asked why Kimes loves the quote, she replied that it was so tongue and cheek, and a self-aware silly comment which revealed how minute these conflicts are and she hoped to adopt a similar attitude towards the backlash she received as a female NFL analyst.

This was not the first time that Kelce praised Swift’s witty remark. Previously in an episode soon after the New Heights special, she played Kimes’ TikTok video and said, “There's a trending TikTok sound from the other podcast that I can confidently say is one of the most badass things ever said on there.”

Speaking of Mina, the mom of four continued, “And I love this because I'm a tell you right now, Mina would not be on every f------ show if she wasn't absolutely nailing it. Okay? So yeah. Fact is, Mina, I wanna see you on our screens, but I do love this.”

