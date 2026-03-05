Cruz Beckham holds out hope for reunion despite Brooklyn's birthday snub

Cruz Beckham and parents David, Victoria all paid tribute to Brooklyn on 27th birthday

Cruz Beckham extended yet another olive branch to his eldest brother, Brooklyn Beckham, on his recent 27th birthday but the estranged chef ignored his birthday wish.

The 21-year-old however, is still hopeful for a reconciliation as he told the paparazzi on Wednesday, February 4.

The Breakers frontman was asked if he had a message for the former photographer’s birthday and he said “Happy Birthday” as he kept moving.

Cruz ignored the questions about whether or not he has heard from Brooklyn, but noted that he “hopes” there would be a reunion in the near future.

The paparazzi encounter came after Brooklyn ignored the social media posts his parents David and Victoria Beckham, as well as Cruz made for him on the occasion of his birthday.

The youngest Beckham son posted a childhood picture of himself and Brooklyn on his Stories and wrote “I love you,” while the soccer legend and Posh Spice shared similar sentiments in their posts.

Brooklyn, however, spent the birthday wish his wife Nicola Peltz who surprised him with a box of donuts and decorations in their house, as seen in her post on Instagram.

Despite Cruz’s hopes and attempts at reconciliation, Brooklyn appears determined on his decision to cut ties with his family with no hope for a reunion.