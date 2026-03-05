Nicki Minaj's sister refuses to 'pick a side' as she attends Cardi B concert

Nicki Minaj’s half-sister Ming Li, 18, attends Cardi B's 'Little Miss Drama Tour'

Nicki Minaj’s half-sister Ming Li is steering clear of the long-running drama with Cardi B.

The 18-year-old rising rapper attended Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour stop in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, March 4. Calling the show “fire,” Li quickly shut down online chatter after fans brought up the rappers’ years-long feud.

“At the end of the day we all grown and some of the drama and whatever is not finna matter in the future,” Li wrote in one Instagram Stories post.

She added in a follow-up, “Pick a side? No side who said u can’t love both? Y’all just want a drama that ain’t nobody but the ‘fans’ gonna say.”

She concluded, “Like let’s be fr we grown and when yall get old and wrinkly what we post ain’t gonna matter so respectfully idgaf.”

Li and Minaj share the same father, Robert Maraj, though her birth mother’s identity has not been publicly revealed. The young rapper has previously said she was “never close” with her famous sibling, but acknowledged that Nicki has always checked in on her family and offered support.

After launching her own rap career in 2024, Li made it clear she hopes to step out of the shadow of the Super Bass hitmaker. She previously said she “will no longer be known as Nicki Minaj’s little sister,” after years of being bullied in school because of the connection.

Cardi and Nicki's feud history

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s feud dates back to 2017, when Cardi’s career exploded following the success of Bodak Yellow and her debut album Invasion of Privacy. While the pair initially collaborated on a few tracks, tensions later surfaced. Nicki eventually claimed Cardi failed to “show me genuine love” publicly.

The feud reached a boiling point in 2018 when the two got into a physical altercation at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week. Cardi later shared a scathing statement online, saying she “let a lot of shit slide” until Minaj allegedly went after her children and her abilities as a mother.

Cardi addressed the feud again during a 2025 appearance on Call Her Daddy.

“People have made this whole story that I came in the industry to like take over somebody’s career or like make them think, but it’s like I never thought about — I never thought that,” she said. “It’s nothing more than just people didn’t get along with each other and that’s just that. But I’m done with that. I’m so done with that. I think it’s more of a fan thing.”