Taylor Swift's 'dorothea' marks new milestone after Selena Gomez confession

Taylor Swift achieves new record after Selena Gomez explained the friendship anthem

Taylor Swift’s song dorothea opened a new window into her decades-long friendship with Selena Gomez and fans are finding new meanings behind the lyrics after a new confession.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 33, recently officially admitted that the song is about her after fans have theorised about it for years since folklore’s release.

During her husband Benny Blanco’s Friends Keep Secrets series, Gomez confirmed, “dorothea is about me,” adding, “I feel like a lot of huge moments that were self-defining, from relationships to family to love to hate, all of it in between – we were figuring it out because I was 15 and she was 18.”

Following the confession, the 14-time-Grammy winner’s track surged 66% on streaming platforms as Swifties revived their memories with their best friends.

The song also peaked at number one on Genius charts, as fans celebrated the “power of two queens together."

While talking about the song dedicated to her, the Lose You To Love Me hitmaker also revealed that the two wrote another song called, Family together. It was never released but Gomez shared that they wrote about their dream lives in the song which has now happened for them.