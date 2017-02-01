GUJRANWALA: A boy and a girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near Mujahidpura on Wednesday.
No further details have been revealed as of now, nor have the dead been identified.
However, investigation is currently underway.
Girl, boy commit suicide by jumping in front of train in Gujranwala was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
