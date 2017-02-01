Ocean’s 8: First official still reveals the ultimate femme fatales’ power

When news first surfaced that an all-female spinoff of the Ocean’s Trilogy was in the wraps, we got really excited. This was particularly awesome, considering that rumours pertaining to a possible Ocean’s Fourteen were debunked by Steven Soderbergh, who in an interview to MTV, said “With [comedian] Bernie Mac being gone, I don’t think any of us would want to return to that.”

Now, Warner Bros. has given us a glimpse of this amazing heist flick, and we just can’t explain how excited we are.

The official still, picturing the famous and one of the most generic locations of New York City – the subway, shows the eight charmers exuding power in various poses. It is reminiscent of the fountain scene from Ocean’s Eleven, where men are seen pensively overlooking the water display.

The movie follows the story of Debbie – the supposed alienated sibling of Danny Ocean brought to life by the amazing Sandra Bullock – whose first target is to put together her band of enchantresses.

This team of deadly ladies comprises, as pictured (L-R), Debbie Ocean, Lou, Nine Ball, Amita, Constance, Rose, Daphne Kluger, and Tammy, played respectively by Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, and Sarah Paulson.

Ocean’s 8, directed by Gary Ross, is slated for a June 2018 release, and boasts what is probably one of the most extraordinary cast of women ever brought together. Interestingly, “Matt Damon will also be reprising his role as Linus Caldwell from the previous Ocean's trilogy,” Warner Bros. said in an online statement.

Set up for a heist at the much-famed, annual Met Gala, buzz surrounding Ocean’s 8 note that Vogue’s celebrated editor Anna Wintour, Vanity Fair's Derek Blasberg, and designers Alexander Wang and Zac Posen, will all show a sliver of themselves in cameos, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Add to this the long fur-coats, designer bags, four-inch heels, dreadlocks, bold stripes coupled with vibrant colours, and the resolute, steely gazes, and words just cannot do justice to the amount of strong allure in this image of ice-cold vamps.

We are so hyped for June 2018!

