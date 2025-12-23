‘Emily in Paris' creator shares details about series' season 5

Darren Star on ‘Emily in Paris' season 5

Emily in Paris is heading into its fifth season with bigger risks, messier emotions and a more grown-up tone, according to creator Darren Star, who says the upcoming chapter is his favourite yet.

Speaking about the Netflix hit to Variety, Star revealed that Season 5 leans into failure, passion and change, marking a clear evolution for the glossy romantic comedy.

Star said he intentionally pushed the characters into uncomfortable territory this time.

“I actually wanted failure to be part of the story,” he explained.

“It can’t always be success, success, success. I think I wanted this Rome chapter, but I also wanted Sylvie to fail because it’s not easy trying to manage a business in two different countries.”

That creative shift adds edge to the series, allowing the characters to stumble rather than glide effortlessly through life.

The new season also turns up the heat, bringing the show closer in spirit to Star’s earlier work, though he sees a clear distinction.

“I think of them [Emily in Paris and Sex and the City] as two separate animals completely,” he said.

“But to me, Emily in Paris was always more of a romance, a romantic comedy. I think it’s the characters who have evolved. I think that it’s definitely, let’s say, becoming more adult, more passionate.”

One of the most surprising developments involves Mindy, played by Ashley Park, who sparks unexpected chemistry with Emily’s ex, Alfie.

Meanwhile, Emily’s love life takes a sharp turn as she begins a new romance with Italian beau Marcello, moving on from Gabriel, who appears physically transformed but is no longer her boyfriend.

Still, Star left the door open for his return, saying, “I can’t imagine the series without Gabriel.”

Season 5 also introduces Minnie Driver as a penniless princess-turned-hustler who unexpectedly becomes a key ally to Agence Grateau.

Star praised her performance, saying, “She took what I wrote and just took it to the next level,” and confirmed she’s “set to return” if Netflix approves a sixth season.

Reflecting on the show’s massive impact, Star admitted he never foresaw its global influence.

“You can’t imagine something like that,” he said, referencing the cultural and economic weight the series now carries.

What began with a muted reception in 2020 has since become a pop-culture force embraced by millions, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who recently honored Star for his contribution to France.

As for what’s next, Star made one thing clear: he’s not ready to say goodbye.

“I think when characters have a lot of life to them, they feel so real. They’re always going to have stories,” he said, adding he’ll continue “as long as they’ll have us.”