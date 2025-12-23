Timothée Chalamet in question for ‘Marty Supreme’ press tour attitude

Timothée Chalamet’s press tour for Marty Supreme is drawing almost as much attention as the film itself, with fans and industry watchers divided over the actor’s unusually confident tone while promoting the project.

As the movie prepares for its nationwide release on Christmas Day, Chalamet’s recent interviews have sparked debate about whether his enthusiasm is tipping into arrogance.

Over the past few weeks, the Oscar nominee has leaned into bold promotional choices tied closely to the film’s energy.

Some moments have been widely praised, including a playful parody of an A24 marketing meeting that led to the now-famous orange Marty Supreme blimp.

However, his interview comments have fueled a louder conversation online.

One clip that quickly gained traction featured Chalamet calling Marty Supreme his strongest performance to date.

He said the film marked his best work after years of what he described as consistently high-level acting, adding, “I don’t want people to take it for granted. I don’t want to take it for granted. This is really some top-level shit.”

The remark split fans, with some applauding his self-belief and others feeling the confidence was overstated.

The conversation intensified after Chalamet appeared on Good Morning America, where he spoke about the film’s future in a way that some interpreted as Oscar talk.

“I want the movie to succeed. I want everything to win,” he said.

“The real truth is that Marty Supreme, I feel confident to the degree that by next summer … I’m confident I know what it’s gonna be by next summer.”

While he didn’t mention awards directly, social media quickly filled in the blanks.

Responding to the criticism, Chalamet later told IndieWire that the press tour’s tone is intentional and rooted in the spirit of the film itself.

“This is in the spirit of Marty, and I feel like this is ultimately an original film at a time when original movies aren’t really put out,” he said. “It’s a movie about the pursuit of a dream. I’m leaving it on the field.”

Whether fans love it or question it, the strategy appears to be paying off.

As Variety and other outlets report, Marty Supreme opened on just six screens on Dec. 19 and earned $875,000 in its first weekend, delivering the highest per-screen average of the year and setting records for A24.

With strong early numbers and a wider release ahead, Chalamet’s headline-making press tour has undeniably put the film in the spotlight.