Lady Gaga has a 'Christmas present' for fans

Lady Gaga announces 'Lady Gaga in Harlequin Live — One Night Only' premiere

Lady Gaga is giving fans an unexpected holiday surprise, announcing that her long-awaited concert film, Lady Gaga in Harlequin Live — One Night Only, will premiere just in time for Christmas.

The film will debut on YouTube at 4 p.m. PT on Christmas Eve, offering what Gaga herself has framed as a rebellious gift for her fans.

The announcement follows the film’s recent premiere at the Grammy Museum, where Gaga appeared for an in-depth conversation with Variety.

The project is closely tied to her late-2024 album Harlequin, which is currently nominated for a Grammy for best traditional pop album.

At the same time, her more recent release, Mayhem, heads into the Feb. 1 Grammy ceremony with seven nominations, marking a particularly busy and celebrated period in her career.

The concert film was shot at the Belasco Theatre in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 30, 2024, during a post-midnight performance that only a small group of fans were able to witness in person.

Despite the ecstatic response from those in attendance, the footage remained unseen for months, quietly gaining near-mythical status among fans.

Gaga explained the decision to release the film now during her Grammy Museum appearance, saying, “I’m feeling like: Why not? We have this thing that’s so special to us, so we’re just really happy to share it with the fans.”

She added, “It’s kind of a rebellious project. And, by Harlequin standards, Christmas is the perfect time to release something rebellious.”

She also addressed why the film was held back despite strong anticipation.

“It was interesting — when we first saw the footage, we said, ‘This is not the right time to put this out,’” she said.

“And we collectively agreed that we would allow the lore of the Belasco performance to bloom with the fans, until it felt like time… And so this is like a Christmas present.”

The performance featured Gaga and a six-piece band delivering stripped-down, slightly rock-infused versions of songs including That’s Entertainment, That’s Life and When the Saints Go Marching In, along with two original tracks from Harlequin.

With no photos or clips previously released, the film’s arrival offers fans their first real look at a show that had only existed through word of mouth.

For many, Lady Gaga in Harlequin Live — One Night Only arrives not just as a concert film, but as a long-promised moment finally shared, right on the doorstep of Christmas.