Kunal Nayyar reveals inspiring way he uses 'Big Bang Theory' fortune

Nayyar gained recognition as Rajesh Koothrappali on the hit CBS sitcom

Kunal Nayyar is opening up about how his success has allowed him to quietly change lives.

In an interview with The i Paper earlier this month, the Big Bang Theory alum reflected on wealth, generosity and why giving back feels like a privilege, not a burden.

The 44-year-old actor — who became one of the highest-paid stars on television during the height of the hit CBS sitcom — explained that money has never weighed heavily on him. Instead, he shared, “money has given me greater freedom, and the greatest gift is the ability to give back, to change people’s lives.”

Nayyar and his wife, former Miss India Neha Kapur, regularly fund college scholarships for students from disadvantaged backgrounds. “We also support animal charities because we love dogs,” he revealed.

But one of his most personal rituals happens late at night, away from the spotlight. “But what I really love to do is go on GoFundMe at night and just pay random families’ medical bills. That’s my masked vigilante thing!”

For Nayyar, generosity doesn’t feel like a responsibility tied to fame or fortune. “So, no, money doesn’t feel like a burden,” he added. “It feels like a grace from the universe.”

During The Big Bang Theory’s run from 2007 to 2019, Nayyar earned an estimated $1 million per episode and was named one of Forbes’ highest-paid TV actors multiple times. Still, he believes kindness isn’t reserved for the wealthy.

“Right now, people are not happy because we are all expecting someone else to be kind,” he said. “No one is going to come and change the world for you. You have to do it for yourself.”