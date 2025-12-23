James Cameron slams Amy Poehler's Golden Globes joke

James Cameron on Amy Poehler’s 2013 Golden Globes joke

James Cameron is looking back at a moment from the 2013 Golden Globes that, more than a decade later, still doesn’t sit right with him.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker has now publicly criticised an Amy Poehler joke made during the ceremony, calling it an “ignorant dig” that crossed the line at what was meant to be a celebration of cinema.

Speaking in a recent interview with The New York Times, Cameron addressed the joke, which Poehler delivered during her opening monologue while co-hosting the awards with Tina Fey.

At the time, Poehler referenced the controversy surrounding Zero Dark Thirty and its depiction of torture, quipping, “When it comes to torture, I trust the lady who spent three years married to James Cameron.”

The comment drew audible reaction from the audience, with cameras catching Jessica Chastain’s shocked response.

Cameron, who was previously married to Zero Dark Thirty director Kathryn Bigelow, said the remark went too far.

“Amy Poehler’s remark was an ignorant dig, at an event which is supposed to be a celebration of cinema and filmmakers, not a roast,” he said.

While noting that he can usually take a joke, Cameron added, “I’m pretty thick-skinned, and happy to be the butt of a good-natured joke, but that went too far. The fact that people found it funny shows exactly what they think of me, even though they have no idea who I am or how I work.”

The filmmaker also reflected on how Hollywood framed his relationship with Bigelow during the 2009–2010 awards season, when his Avatar competed directly with her film The Hurt Locker.

Bigelow ultimately won the Oscar for best director, and her film took home best picture. Cameron stressed there was no bitterness on his part.

“I was the first one on my feet applauding,” he said, explaining that both he and Bigelow found the media narrative around them amusing at first, but eventually frustrating.

“It started to turn into a conversation that wasn’t about her film, and that bothered both of us.”

Cameron and Bigelow were married from 1989 to 1991 and shared a close professional history, including collaborations on Point Break and Strange Days.

Cameron has recently made headlines again for claiming he was denied proper screenwriting credit on Point Break, a claim that the film’s credited writer later responded to with praise for Cameron’s contributions.

Looking back, Cameron’s comments suggest the Golden Globes joke wasn’t just about humour, but about respect, for filmmakers, their work, and the moments meant to honor them.