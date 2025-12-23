Ben Affleck, ex Jennifer Lopez reunite for family time with son Samuel

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted spending relaxed family time together just days before Christmas, signaling a supportive dynamic months after finalising their divorce.

The former couple, who settled their split in January following two years of marriage, reunited in Los Angeles on Dec. 21 for a casual shopping outing with Ben’s youngest son, Samuel Affleck, 13.

As per E! News, the trio was seen visiting several stores at the Brentwood Country Mart before sitting down for lunch at a nearby farmer’s market.

Dressed for the winter season, Ben, 53, and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, coordinated in similar neutral-toned outfits.

Lopez, 56, opted for a cosy but polished look, pairing a thick cardigan with a brown dress and boots. The low-key outing reflected a calm, family-focused moment rather than a public spectacle.

Their reunion comes just two months after the pair appeared together professionally at the New York City premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman in October.

The former spouses both served as producers on the musical drama, adapted from the 1992 stage production, and were all smiles on the red carpet.

Lopez also starred in the film as Ingrid Luna, a role Affleck openly praised.

“Jennifer is incredible in this movie,” Affleck said at the time.

“She’s fabulous. And it’s an enormously difficult—it’s all these masters, so it’s not edited in such a way where you can make a little mistake here and there in the dance. It’s singing, dancing, acting and also trying to hold together these multiple tones in the movie.”

Lopez, who shares twins Max and Emme, 17, with Marc Anthony, has also spoken about the project’s deeper meaning for her.

Appearing on Today in October, she credited Affleck for helping bring the film to life, saying, “If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made. And I will always give him that credit.”

Their recent family outing suggests that, despite the end of their marriage, Affleck and Lopez continue to share mutual respect, and make space for moments that matter most.