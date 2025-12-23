‘Avatar: Fire and Ash' has a connection to legend Charlie Chaplin

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' Varang actress is Charlie Chaplin's granddaughter

Avatar: Fire and Ash has an unexpected connection to one of cinema’s greatest legends, and it comes through its villain.

The film introduces Varang, played by Oona Chaplin, who also happens to be the granddaughter of silent film icon Charlie Chaplin.

As anticipation builds around the new installment of the Avatar franchise, Chaplin is opening up about what it has meant to carry such a famous name while carving out her own career.

In a recent interview with The Times of London, Chaplin shared that she once seriously considered changing her name after graduating from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and committing fully to acting.

She admitted that the weight of her family legacy brought mixed emotions early on.

“It’s been a journey to feel deserving, because I know that doors have opened for me that potentially wouldn’t have opened if I wasn’t associated with this brilliant man,” she said.

“It’s definitely tricky to feel undeserving of the place you’re in.”

Ultimately, Chaplin chose to keep her name, explaining that her perspective evolved over time.

She said her thinking shifted “from guilt to gratitude by working really hard and knowing that whatever I do is never going to compare to what my grandfather did. If all my purpose in this realm is for people to say, ‘Oh, Charlie Chaplin’s granddaughter’, and they google him and watch a movie of his, then I’m happy because he’s such a genius.”

Oona Chaplin comes from a line of performers.

Her mother, Geraldine Chaplin, is Charlie Chaplin’s daughter and built a respected acting career of her own.

While Avatar: Fire and Ash marks Oona’s first major Hollywood blockbuster, she is far from new to the craft.

She has been acting professionally since 2007, with roles in projects such as Game of Thrones, Taboo, The Crimson Field, and Black Mirror.

Stepping into the world of Avatar places Chaplin on one of the biggest stages in modern filmmaking.

While her surname inevitably sparks curiosity, she has made it clear that her focus remains on the work itself.

For her, honouring a legendary legacy doesn’t mean trying to match it, but accepting it with humility, effort, and appreciation, while telling new stories for a new generation.