Nepra gives clean chit to K-Electric in over-billing case

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority on Thursday quashed cases against Karachi Electric (K-E) over complaints of over-billing.

In 2012, Nepra, the regulatory authority received multiple complaints against the power company over the matter. The complaints contended that Deputy General Manager gave directions to the field staff through an email to additionally charge consumers.

The authority took up the case, during which Deputy General Manager accepted the blame. According to him, the instructions regarding additional billing were requested from the K-E administration. The power company’s administration denied that any such directions were given.

Nepra in its June 2014 ruling had declared that K-E’s regional supervisors, Chief Executive Officer were involved in giving out orders of over-billing.

The authority while extending a show-cause notice also gave orders for action against the power company back in 2014.

Following which, K-E filed a review petition with the Sindh High Court against the notice, which demanded a fine of Rs 10 crore.

The high court ordered Nepra to hear the case but not announce a verdict, it was learnt.

Nepra later on changed its stance on the matter and gave a clean chit to the K-E, alleging that complainants failed to provide evidence.

In 2014, in a statement, KE’s spokesman had maintained that “Nepra has started a negative campaign which was started by Member Punjab NEPRA against the power utility and its management.”



The statement had further said that the SHC had suspended Nepra’s Jun 12 2014 decision and issued contempt notices against all the parties who had signed the said decision.

0



0





