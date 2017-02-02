No change in visa policy for Pakistan, says US embassy

ISLAMABAD: The United States embassy on Thursday clarified that the visa policy for Pakistan was not being changed and President Donald Trump’s administration has not given any exclusive instructions regarding the country.

Speaking to Geo News, a spokesperson for the embassy said that Pakistan was not being considered for a visa ban at the moment and the visa policy is the same as it was before Trump took charge

Trump has drawn criticism at home and abroad over an executive order which restricts citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from travelling to the US, as well as barring refugees.

While Pakistan’s name was not mentioned in the list, there has been concern that the country might be next on the ban list when it will be reviewed in few months.

In an interview, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus while defending Trump’s decision said, “You can point to other countries that have similar problems like Pakistan and others – perhaps we need to take it further.”

Trump’s order, which also suspends the US refugee program for 120 days and bars the entry of Syrian refugees indefinitely, has sparked major protests, including at several of the nation’s international airports.

It also puts Republicans who criticised Trump’s initial campaign proposal to block foreign Muslims from entering the country in a tough spot.

