Police homicide unit to look into Taimur firing case

ISLAMABAD: The murder case of Taimur Riaz, who was shot dead by a policeman, will be investigated by homicide unit of the police.

The case was sent to the police investigation wing. The woman who was with Taimur in the car is part of the investigation.

According to sources, the accused policeman, Samiullah, went to the police station to deposit his weapon there, saying he would return in some time. However, he fled the site as he never returned.

Seven teams have been formed to arrest the accused policemen and his fellow personnel.

According to police, the young man and woman travelling in a car on Friday were signaled by the policeman to stop at a checkpoint at 4:00 am. When they did not stop, the policeman opened fire on their vehicle.

Taimur's family denies all claims by the police and demand a case be registered against the accused policeman.

