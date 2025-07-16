Woman arrested on theft charges claims to be award recipient

A representational image of a handcuffed person. — APP/File

KARACHI: A woman arrested on charges of theft in Karachi has previously served a three-year sentence in Islamabad and claims she received an award from a former prime minister during her incarceration, police said.

According to her statement to investigators, the award was given in recognition of stitching work she carried out while in jail.

Police said the accused, a resident of Faisalabad, has multiple theft cases registered against her in Lahore as well. A citizen had also lodged a case against her in December 2024.

The FIR states that the woman drugged a household by mixing sedatives in tea, rendering them unconscious, and then looted jewellery, cash, and other valuables before fleeing the house.

She was arrested a few days ago by Ferozabad Police on theft charges. Upon receiving information about the arrest, the complainant visited Ferozabad Police Station and identified the woman, officials said.

Police also confirmed that the woman has been named in another case by Defence Police. According to the investigating officer, three separate theft cases are registered against her at Ferozabad Police Station.

Investigators said she has stolen property worth millions of rupees from various homes.

Last month, four suspects were apprehended by authorities for robbing a businessman of Rs130 million in Karachi's PECHS as TikTokers on the evening of June 26. Among those detained are Yasra, Nimra, Shahryar, and Shahroz.

Investigating officials revealed that the siblings involved in the heist are active on TikTok. The suspects allegedly used fake Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) uniforms to gain entry and commit the robbery at the businessman's residence.

They are accused of stealing not only the substantial sum of cash but also expensive watches, mobile phones, and other valuables before fleeing the scene.

Further details emerging from the investigation indicate that one of the suspects, Yasra, has a background in modelling and television dramas, with videos of her alongside both Indian and Pakistani artists reportedly surfacing.