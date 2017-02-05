Big B reminisces about 'Black', says he didn't take 'any salary'

Related Stories Madame Tussauds unveils Amitabh Bachchan waxwork for Delhi opening

Critically-acclaimed Bollywood drama film Black is still a fond memory for many, including its star Amitabh Bachchan, who updated his official blog on Saturday reminiscing about it sweetly.

Apart from the numerous amazing things Black is known for and the tidbits of information fans were treated to earlier, the legendary actor disclosed in his post that he never took “any salary for the film ... just being a part of such an enterprise, was sufficient fees!”

Big B revealed that he “had just wanted to work with Sanjay, after seeing all his other works he had done ... and when the opportunity came it was quite overwhelming.”

Amitabh Bachchan also described how director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had welcomed him on the set. “He built the first set of the house at a new floor at Film City, the first set to be put up at this floor. […] It was magnificent ! And just before I entered, SLB had lit up the place with candles … it looked heavenly …”

Midway through the movie’s shoot, the set caught fire and got destroyed. In this regard, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Rani and I sped across to Sanjay’s home to hold his hand that morning to reassure him that we would reshoot what had been lost, again.”

T 2523 - 12 years of BLACK .. Ranbir Kapoor was an assistant to SLB on this film.. trained Ayesha the young Rani, for the role ..!! and now pic.twitter.com/kYBABwo5Ge — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 3, 2017

The famed actor said on his Twitter that “Ranbir Kapoor was an assistant to SLB on this film.”

Black, released in 2005, stars Bachchan as Debraj Sahai, a tutor who trained visually- and aurally-impaired girl played by Rani Mukerji. Sahai, subsequently, fell victim to Alzheimer’s. The movie opened to enormous praise, both from cinema-goers and critics.

Said to have been inspired by author Helen Keller’s life story, Black boasts several awards, including Filmfare Award in the Best Film category. In addition, it was also screened at Cannes Film Festival in 2005, and secured a position in Time Magazine’s (Europe) '10 Best Movies of the Year 2005'.

“Each moment of the film was filled with such conviction, such variety of production and direction, deft aesthetic handling, and the intensity of performance by all …”

