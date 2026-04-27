Adam Scott teases ‘Severance' ending: ‘I know everything'

Adam Scott knows exactly how Severance ends, and he is not telling.

The actor, who serves as both star and executive producer on the Apple TV+ phenomenon, confirmed he is fully across every detail of the show's direction, including its eventual conclusion.

"I'm involved in all of it. We talk with the writers and Dan [Erickson] all the time. I know everything about what's going on," he said.

"As an actor, I like having as much information as possible."

As for season three, Scott was enthusiastic about what is coming.

"It's going to be great. There are so many surprises. I can't wait to shoot it," he said.

The new season will proceed without director Ben Stiller at the helm, though Scott was quick to reassure fans that Stiller remains closely involved with the show.

With more than two years having passed since season two wrapped, the cast is ready to get back.

"We're all anxious to get back. We miss each other."

Scott spoke about landing the role of Mark Scout, a part he clearly wanted badly.

"It's an incredible role in an incredible world. It's everything I'd always wanted to do," he said.

"When I read the script, first of all, I thought: 'I probably won't get this job. But if I do, if I'm able to land this, it will be because I've been earning this over the last 30 years.'"

He auditioned only once, a fact he is grateful for. "The more you do it, the more you can screw it up."