Cher denied urgent request for conservatorship of troubled son Elijah again

Cher, 79, shares Elijah, 47, with her late ex-husband Greg Allman

Cher has been denied conservatorship of her 49-year-old son Elijah Blue Allman for the second time.

During a court hearing in Los Angeles on April 24, Judge Jessica A Uzcategui denied Cher’s emergency request to take control of son Elijah’s finances, ruling there wasn’t enough urgency to justify immediate action.

The music icon, 79, had asked for a temporary conservatorship ahead of Elijah’s next payout from the trust of his late father — Cher’s ex-husband of nine days — Gregg Allman, due in May. Cher’s reasoning for the conservatorship is tied to Elijah’s addiction struggles and recent legal troubles.

But the court wasn’t convinced. Judge Uzcategui said the matter could be revisited at a scheduled June hearing. She noted, “I certainly understand the concerns of Mr. Allman’s friends and family regarding his behavior. But those concerns do not necessarily equate to a finding that the proposed conservatee lacks capacity or that a probate conservatorship is appropriate.”

This marks the second time Cher has been denied conservatorship of Elijah. She previously sought control over her son’s trust in 2023, citing serious struggles. Though the two reached a private settlement in 2024, tensions resurfaced last week when she filed a new petition.

“Elijah’s situation has become dire on multiple fronts. His mental health has severely deteriorated, his financial situation is terrible, and his drug dependency is at its worst,” the filing alleges.

The petition follows Elijah’s back-to-back arrests for trespassing on a school campus and a burglary rap. His trial is set for June 16.