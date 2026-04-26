D4vd’s brother finally speaks as shocking case takes new turn

D4vd is back in the spotlight after a new social media post from his brother added more attention to the ongoing case linked to him.

The rapper’s brother, Caleb Burke, posted a strong message on Instagram Stories on April 23 saying, “All [pedophiles] and rapists should die. Period,”

But he did not mention his brother or explain the reason behind the post.

This quickly got people talking online, with many trying to connect it to the current situation, although nothing has been confirmed.

The singer is facing serious allegations in the case of 14 year old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Her body was reportedly found in the trunk of a Tesla linked to him last year.

Prosecutors have also accused him of child pornography and an alleged relationship with the victim as the case is still being investigated in court.

There are also reports that D4vd’s family, including Caleb and their parents, were asked to appear before a grand jury earlier this year.

It is not clear if they gave any testimony.

At the same time, some people connected to him have started distancing themselves.

Actress Cassidy Clarke said, “I do not associate with D4vd by any means,” as more reactions continue to come out.