‘Emmerdale’ star Danny Miller backs Adam Thomas amid I’m A Celeb drama

Danny Miller showed strong support for his close friend Adam Thomas after a tense and dramatic end to I’m A Celebrity South Africa.

Adam’s time on the show faced a few heated moments, including repeated clashes with David Haye.

The situation became even more intense during the pre recorded final, when Jimmy Bullard accused him of “abusive behaviour” and asked hosts to show unseen footage.

The request was refused and both Jimmy and David were later asked to leave the finale.

Even with the drama, Adam was crowned the winner and soon after, Danny shared emotional posts backing him and defending his character.

He wrote: "This lad is one of my best pals in the world.

"He has a giant heart, made of gold - and one of the nicest people you’d ever have the pleasure of meeting.

"He’s absolutely right, he has and always will have everyone’s best interests as a priority over his own."

In another message after the result, Danny said Adam was fully deserving of the win and called him a “true role model,” praising his strength during a difficult time.

During the final, David reportedly told Adam he was “not a worthy winner,” to which Adam replied, “this is bullying.”