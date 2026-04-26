Domhnall Gleeson reveals first impression of 'Opalite' costar Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' music video costar Domhnall Gleeson shares how the popstar is really like

Domhnall Gleeson was quite surprised to find out the person Taylor Swift is in real life, despite already having high expectations of the pop superstar.

In a new interview, the Irish actor got candid about his first impression of the Eras Tour performer, when they both were guests on the Graham Norton Show together.

Gleeson noted, “It was amazing. But also, I just thought, what a pro she is. She'd watched everybody’s movie in time to go on the thing. She watched The Paper; she'd watched Steve, Cillian [Murphy]'s amazing thing. I just thought that was such a gorgeous thing, and kind of tells you why she's so successful, as well as being musically gifted and all the rest."

The About Time star continued, "That's somebody who cares about what they do. She does everything with a very light touch, even though there's so much work behind it. I was so impressed.”

Gleeson was not the first one to sing high praises of Swift's considerate nature, but rather many fans and friends have spoken about similar experiences with the Grammy winner.

In the comments, social media users flocked to applaud the Opalite hitmaker's personality, writing, "There's not a single person who had a bad experience with Taylor, some people should take notes."

Another agreed, "I love hearing from people that have worked with her. The video was so fun and creative and even more so when you add the Graham Norton cast of it all. Taylor is amazing."