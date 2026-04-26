Michael Jackson named in abuse lawsuit filed by four more alleged victims

Michael Jackson is again facing serious allegations, even years after his death, as a new lawsuit brings new claims from people who once strongly defended him.

Michael Jackson, who passed away in June 2009, has long been surrounded by child abuse accusations that have followed his legacy for yearrs.

The claims sparked new attention after the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, where two men said they were abused as children at his Neverland ranch.

Now, a family who once called themselves his “second family” has filed a lawsuit.

Dominic and Connie Cascio and three of their children earlier publicly supported Jackson and even said he never acted inappropriately around them after his death.

In the new case, four of the siblings now say they were sexually abused.

One of them, Aldo, claims the abuse started when he was just seven years old.

Another sibling is also making similar claims but is not part of the same legal filing due to legal limits.

The lawsuit, however, includes further claims about alleged code words used during interactions and says drugs and alcohol were often present during that time.

Jackson’s estate has strongly denied all allegations as a lawyer for the estate called the lawsuit a “money grab” and said the family defended Jackson for years before changing their position.