Firing in Bahawalnagar kills one, injures PPP leader

AAAmin Abbasi

Pakistan
BAHAWALNAGAR: Unknown men opened fire at a Pakistan People’s Party leader on Monday injuring him and killing his secretary.

PPP leader Shaukat Basra was injured, while his secretary lost his life, according to police.

Basra was attending a rally along with PPP workers at Haroonabad Chowk.

Eye witnesses said that stampede followed the firing.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack and called for arrest of the culprits.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called the attack an act of cowardice.

PPP leader Afzal Chan said blamed "PML-N goons" of the attack.

 

