All Zalmi players ready to play PSL final in Lahore: Javed Afridi

Sibt-e-Arif

Sports
DUBAI: Owner Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi on Monday revealed that his entire squad —including the international players — were ready to play Pakistan Super League 2017 final in Lahore if his team qualifies.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already announced that it will stage the final of this year’s PSL in Qaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore.

Speaking to the media in Dubai, he said, “I want to share a good news with media that all Peshawar Zalmi players are ready to come over to Pakistan."

He said that his province has been suffering since the last 30 years due to terrorism and extremism but now he has launched his team for the positive image of the KPK.

