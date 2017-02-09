Print Story
Sana Mir becomes first Pakistan bowler to take 100 wickets in Women ODIs

COLOMBO: Sana Mir, women’s cricket allrounder and Pakistan captain, became the first bowler from the country to take 100 wickets in One-day Internationals.

The 31-year-old cricketer reached the milestone when she clean bowled Bangladesh’s Jahanara Alam during Pakistan’s match in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier at Colombo on Wednesday.

Sana is the 15th bowler of the world to reach the milestone in women’s ODI cricket.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 67 runs in this match after Sana captured two wickets for just 19 runs in ten overs.

The International Cricket Council has congratulated Sana Mir on her achievement in the following official tweet:

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board also congratulated the Pakistani skipper on her milestone achievement. 

 

