WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo nets 66th career hat-trick as Al Nassr thump Al Wehda

Ronaldo, Sadio Mane were stars of the game as they combined to score three goals and provide two assists

Cristiano Ronaldo's fourth hattrick in Saudi Pro League season brings Al Nassr closer to AL Hilal on leaderboard. — X/@AlNassrFC_EN

Cristiano Ronaldo marked yet scored hat-trick in the Saudi Pro League season as Al Nassr thumped Al Wehda 6-0 during a dominant display of football on Saturday.



Ronaldo and his teammate Sadio Mane were the stars of the show as they combined to score three goals and provide two assists to keep their team’s Saudi Pro league title hopes alive, Goal reported.

The Portuguese international opened with scoring in just the fifth minute after intercepting a poor clearance from Al Wehda goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi.

He then doubled his tally seven minutes later, converting a simple header from Marcelo Brozovic’s cross.

Meanwhile, Mane scored just before half-time, exchanging a quick one-two with Otavio before slotting the ball into the net.

Al Nassr continued their dominance in the second half as Ronaldo netted his 66th career hat-trick and fourth in the Saudi Pro League season in the 50th minute.

Mohamed Al Fatil then rounded off the scoring with a sixth goal of the night.

The former Real Madrid star’s team now sits only nine points behind league leaders Al Hilal, with only four games left to play.

Al Nassr are now set to take on Al Akhoudi on Thursday.